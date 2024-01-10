Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Eastbound Interstate 8 in Alpine to be closed for weeknight repairs

i8_alpine_closure_map_jan2024.jpg
KGTV
i8_alpine_closure_map_jan2024.jpg
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 10:14:12-05

ALPINE, Calif. (CNS) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 at Tavern Road in Alpine will be closed on weeknights through the month of January for culvert repairs and pavement work.

The closure began Tuesday night, and Caltrans said the interstate stretch will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights.

All motorists will be detoured to the eastbound I-8 Tavern Road off- ramp, then re-enter the freeway using the eastbound I-8 Tavern Road on-ramp, a statement from the state Department of Transportation read.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MLK BREAKFAST 480x360.jpg

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. HUMAN DIGNITY AWARD BREAKFAST