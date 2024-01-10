Eastbound Interstate 8 in Alpine to be closed for weeknight repairs

ALPINE, Calif. (CNS) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 at Tavern Road in Alpine will be closed on weeknights through the month of January for culvert repairs and pavement work.

The closure began Tuesday night, and Caltrans said the interstate stretch will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights.

All motorists will be detoured to the eastbound I-8 Tavern Road off- ramp, then re-enter the freeway using the eastbound I-8 Tavern Road on-ramp, a statement from the state Department of Transportation read.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

