East County Transitional Living Center holds monthly food distribution drives

EL CAJON, CALIF. (KGTV) — Every month, the East County Transitional Living Center holds a food distribution drive. But they say the help goes far beyond what's inside the boxes.

Dan Bender is a regular in line. But he’s not in line for himself. He stops by this food giveaway for refugee families his church ministers to.

"I love it. I absolutely love it. This is a great organization,” Bender said.

What’s unique about the East County Transitional Living Center Food Drive focuses on what it gives.

Fresh fruits and vegetables donated through Molina Healthcare and Bienestar.

Bender says this is beneficial for the families they’re helping.

"It’s huge, especially our Afghan friends," he said. "They don’t eat microwave food. They don’t eat canned food ... they make everything- fresh fruits and vegetables are invaluable.”

Chef Jonathan Treadway is the Director of Food Services for ECTLC. Aside from the health benefits of eating better, Treadway said this giveaway also helps families with their budget.

“The fruits and vegetables [in] the market right now is insane when it comes to fruit and vegetables," he said. "So being able to get a bag of lettuce or tomatoes without having to pay for it is spectacular. They’re not getting it in their diets at the end of the day because it’s too expensive.”

ECTLC also provides emergency housing for those in danger of ending up on the streets.

Treadway says events like this give individuals they help the opportunity to give back to the community.

"A lot of people in the organization want to help," he said. "They want to be able to do more for everybody. They enjoy getting face to face with people and talking with the people coming through.”

Right now, they’re hosting distribution drives like this once a month. However, they want to expand that to cover different parts of San Diego County twice a month.

ECTLC also provides emergency housing for those who are in danger of ending up on the streets.

Treadway says events like this give individuals they help, the opportunity to give back to the community.

He says, “ A lot of people in the organization want to help they want to be able to do more for everyvbody. They enjoy getting face to gacve with people and talking with the people coming through.”

Right now they’re hosting distribution drives like this once a month. But they want to expand that to twice a month covering different parts of San Diego County.

