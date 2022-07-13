Driver hits water valve, leads to flooding in Spring Valley neighborhood

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after authorities said he slammed his pickup truck into a utility pole and water valve in a Spring Valley neighborhood, leading to water damage at several homes.

At around 12:48 a.m. Wednesday, a truck traveling in the 900 block of La Presa Avenue struck the pole and valve. The sheared valve sent water at least 50 feet into the air.

The water flowed downhill towards homes on Banock Street, forcing some residents and responding firefighters to use trash cans, bricks and other objects to stop the water from getting into houses.

ABC 10News learned at least one home’s first floor was flooded and another house’s basement sustained flood-related damage. Several backyards were also flooded.

The truck's unidentified driver was taken into custody in connection with the crash.

Water department crews were sent to the scene to shut off the water flow.