Driver ejected, killed after car crashes into tree in San Diego's East County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A Chula Vista man was ejected and died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree off of an East County roadway Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle collision occurred just after 9:20 a.m. off Willow Glen Drive, near Campbell Lane, in the Rancho San Diego area.

CHP officials said a 2020 Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound on Willow Glen Drive when the driver “failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and traveled off the road edge.”

After veering off the road, the Dodge struck a rock and a tree; the impact caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

The 42-year-old victim, who was the only occupant in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP stated.

CHP investigators are investigating if the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.