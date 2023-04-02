Driver arrested for alleged DUI after crashing truck into power pole

SANTEE (CNS) - A man driving a truck that crashed into a power pole Sunday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, sheriff's officials said.

The crash happened just before noon Sunday near Mast Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue, according to Lt. John Spach of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Mast Boulevard was closed temporarily in both directions.

SDG&E's website said power was out for 85 customers in Santee and Carlton Hills and would be restored by 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.