Deputies searching for sexual battery suspect in unincorporated El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities asked the public today for help identifying a man suspected of sexually battering a 24-year-old woman while she was out for a run in an unincorporated area of El Cajon.

The attack occurred at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

"An unknown suspect grabbed the female from behind by putting their left arm around the female's neck and chest to restrain her," the sheriff's statement said. "The suspect proceeded to sexually batter the female. The female screamed and was able to run away from the suspect. The male fled the

scene in the opposite direction."

Sexual battery is defined as touching an intimate part of another person who is unlawfully restrained by the accused or an accomplice against their will for the purpose of sexual arousal, sexual gratification or sexual abuse.

The suspect is described as white, in his mid-20s, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a thin build of about 150 pounds. He has short, shaggy medium-brown hair and was wearing a dark-colored top, a possibly black hat and black flip flops.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at 858-285-6112 or 858-868-3200 after hours. An anonymous tip can be left with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

