Deputies search for missing man last seen at an East County resort

Derek Barge, 41, was last seen at a resort in Jacumba on July 31
Pine Valley Sheriff's Substation
41-year-old Derek Michael Barge was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at the DeAnza Springs Resort located in the 1900 block of Carrizo Gorge Road in Jacumba.
Posted at 8:06 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 23:06:28-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Pine Valley Sheriff's Substation asked for the public’s help Thursday to find a missing man in the East County.

Derek Barge, 41, was last seen on July 31 at the DeAnza Springs Resort in Jacumba around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies said Barge is white, 5'11", 175 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said that his cell phone was found on a trail just southeast of the resort just before 8:00 a.m. on August 1. Campers at the resort reported Barge was missing to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department later that morning.

Barge's family says they spoke with him when he was last seen, and nothing seemed unusual.

His family said he mentioned having a spiritual reawakening and wanted to visit a spiritual mountain. Barge's family said he's not an experienced hiker.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
