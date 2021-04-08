Denny's restaurant robbed in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) --- A man who claimed to have a handgun robbed a Denny's restaurant in La Mesa Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The robbery at the restaurant at 6970 Alvarado Road was reported just after 1 p.m., La Mesa police Lt. Greg Runge said. The thief told the clerk he had a gun and demanded the cash from the register. Witnesses said they never saw a weapon.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a red Dodge Charger, license plate 5YVT249.

The Charger was last seen getting on to the westbound Interstate 8 from Lake Murray Boulevard.

Police say no one was hurt.

The robber was described as white, in his 20's, and about 5'9". He was wearing a “gator” style mask, glasses, blue or light grey sweatpants, a red hat, black jacket, and white shoes.

Detectives from the La Mesa Police Department’s Investigations Division will be handling this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Mesa police at (619) 667-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.