DEA agent bitten, dog killed in La Mesa

LA MESA (CNS) - A DEA agent was bitten and seriously injured by a dog while serving a search warrant in La Mesa Tuesday, and the dog was subsequently shot and killed, authorities said.

"Agents and Task Force Officers assigned to the DEA Narcotics Task Force were conducting an authorized state search warrant at 4870 Harbison Ave. in La Mesa when a dog attacked a DEA Agent causing him significant injury," Kelly McKay, public affairs specialist with the Drug Enforcement Agency's San Diego Field Division, said in a statement provided to City News Service. "First aid was immediately rendered to the agent who has been transported to a local hospital.

"In an effort to minimize the threat to human life, the dog was shot, and did not survive," the statement continued.

McKay said the agency would not be providing any additional information at this time as the situation is under investigation.