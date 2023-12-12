Over 1,000 customers left without power after SUV slams into pole in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Over 1,000 people were left without power early Tuesday morning after a driver crashed into a utility pole in an El Cajon neighborhood.

The crash was reported just after 12 a.m. in the 1700 block of North 2nd Street, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log.

Authorities at the scene told ABC 10News a driver lost control of his SUV and slammed into a pole, sending over half of it down to the ground.

Due to the incident, parts of the street were shut down between Adobe Lane and Pepper Drive.

The SUV’s driver was not injured in the wreck, but authorities believed a medical condition may have led to the collision.

According to San Diego Gas & Electric’s outage map, power was expected to be restored at around 12 p.m.