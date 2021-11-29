Crash involving Maserati, naked driver under investigation in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash in Spring Valley involving an SUV, its naked driver, and a toddler.

At around 4 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers were called to an area near Campo Road and Bancroft Drive after a reported crash at a used car lot.

Officers at the scene told ABC 10News that workers at a nearby convenience store saw a blue Maserati SUV slam into a pole and fence at the lot.

When emergency crews arrived, they discovered the SUV’s female driver naked and a possibly 2-year-old girl in the vehicle.

The woman and child were not seriously injured.

CHP officers told ABC 10News the investigation is ongoing, but they believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the wreck.