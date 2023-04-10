Crash involving 2 cars leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured in East San Diego County

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - One man died and two other people suffered major injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Pine Valley, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old man driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma northbound on Buckman Springs Road crossed over the double yellow lines into the southbound lane, causing a head-on crash with a 1997 Toyota Tacoma, according to the CHP.

The 62-year-old driver of the 1997 Tacoma died at the scene, and a passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, according to authorities.

The 35-year-old motorist also suffered major injuries and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, according to the CHP.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.