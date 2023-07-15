Cool zones helping senior citizens beat the heat in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — When it comes to heat, senior citizens are more prone to heat-related illnesses than younger adults.

Ramona is of the areas in San Diego County under an Excessive Heat Warning, with the high near 100 degrees Friday.

The Ramona Senior Center on Aqua Lane and the Ramona Library are designated by the county as cool zones.

Lora Cicalo is the Executive Director of the Ramona Senior Center. She said they also provide lunch and activities for seniors to do while staying cool.

There's a lot of seniors who are on a fixed income, and they don't have the ability to run their air conditioning all the time because they can't afford it or they may not have air conditioning all the time," she said.

Excessive Heat Warning is in place until Tuesday night.