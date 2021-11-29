Watch
Chula Vista man hits $1M jackpot in slot machine win at Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort
Monopoly Money Grab slot machine (Nov. 27)
Posted at 2:16 PM, Nov 29, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A Chula Vista man is $1 million richer after a slot machine win at Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon.

Juan B., a Club Sycuan member, was playing the Monopoly Money Grab machine on Nov. 27 when he hit the jackpot worth $1,157,041.04, according to casino officials.

Sycuan Casino Resort General Manager Rob Cinelli said, “To be able to witness one of our guests win over a million dollars is truly an incredible experience. The holiday season at Sycuan is always a very special time, but there’s no better way to celebrate than when our guests win life-changing jackpots. A big congratulations to Juan and to all of the other winners we’ve had this year.”

