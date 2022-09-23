CHP: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on SR-67 near Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — California Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was found dead in an embankment near Santee.

A CHP Sgt. noticed a vehicle pass him with heavy front-end damage around 12:45 a.m. Friday. When he pulled the blue Nissan over, the woman driver admitted to hitting "something" on State Route 67. She couldn't provide an exact location.

CHP searched along SR-67 for potential victims and about 30 minutes later, found a body down an embankment near the Santee drive-in.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was detained as the investigation continues, and will be evaluated for DUI as procedure. But CHP tells us she is not suspected of DUI.

ABC 10News will update this story once new information is available.