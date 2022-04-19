Watch
CHP: Pedestrian hit by 3 vehicles, killed on I-8 in El Cajon area

Posted at 9:00 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 12:00:39-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A pedestrian died after being struck by three vehicles on a freeway in El Cajon, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

An unidentified man -- for reasons still under investigation -- was wandering in traffic on Interstate 8, west of state Route 67, and was struck by a 36-year-old woman driving a Kia Optima, a Dodge Charger driven by a 28-year- old man, and a third vehicle that fled the scene at around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to CHP officials.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The victim's identity will be released pending a medical examiner's report and family notification.

The CHP was still investigating the accident; however, officers believe drugs and/or alcohol may have been a factor.

No further information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
