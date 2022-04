DEHESA, Calif. (CNS) — A person died Friday when a car veered off a rural road east of El Cajon and crashed down an embankment.

The fatal crash in the 3500 block of Dehesa Road was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene of the wreck just east of Singing Hills Golf Course, the CHP reported.