Dirver hits hydrant, flooding Spring Valley street

Posted at 5:29 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 20:52:15-04

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A driver lost control and hit a fire hydrant in a residential area of Spring valley Tuesday afternoon, sending gallons of water into the streets.

The crash occurred at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Central Avenue and Lamar Street, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The department said they are assisting California Highway Patrol after a pursuit of a reckless driver. San Miguel Fire is also assisting in the incident.

No one was hurt at the scene.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

