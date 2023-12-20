Car crashes into front of Lemon Grove donut shop

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A car veered off a Lemon Grove roadway, crashed into a donut shop, and then caught fire early Wednesday morning.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies said the car was traveling down Broadway when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Lemon Grove Avenue.

Surveillance cameras captured the car as it hit light poles and trees before it tumbled backwards into the front of the Miss Donuts shop. The vehicle caught fire after it came to rest.

Two female occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies told ABC 10News a male passenger ran away from the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.