Car crash in Alpine leaves 1 dead, CHP investigating

ALPINE, Calif. (CNS) — A person is dead after their car hit the center divider, went across the Kumeyaay (8) Highway, and off the side of the road in Alpine Saturday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 8:51 p.m. on the westbound Kumeyaay Highway at Tavern Road.

A witness told the CHP the vehicle struck the center divider then over-corrected and went back across and off the roadway.

CHP says there was no indication that anyone but the driver was inside the vehicle. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.