Watch
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Car crash in Alpine leaves 1 dead, CHP investigating

items.[0].image.alt
California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 10:16 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 01:16:28-05

ALPINE, Calif. (CNS) — A person is dead after their car hit the center divider, went across the Kumeyaay (8) Highway, and off the side of the road in Alpine Saturday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 8:51 p.m. on the westbound Kumeyaay Highway at Tavern Road.

A witness told the CHP the vehicle struck the center divider then over-corrected and went back across and off the roadway.

CHP says there was no indication that anyone but the driver was inside the vehicle. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!