BARRETT JUNCTION (CNS) - San Diego County firefighters were battling a brush fire Sunday near Barrett Junction that has so far charred an estimated 65 acres.

The fire, two miles south of Barrett Junction and near Dulzura, was reported around 6:45 p.m., according to the San Diego County Fire Department.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Sixteen buildings were being evaluated, according to Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire Department.