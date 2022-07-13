Watch Now
Brush fire near Dehesa sends thick, black smoke into the air

Posted at 5:09 PM, Jul 12, 2022
DEHESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Fire crews are working to put out a fire in the far East County of San Diego.

The fire was reported just before 4:40 p.m. burning on 1900 Harbison Canyon Road in Dehesa, according to Cal Fire. Video obtained by SKY 10 shows flames burning dangerously close to outbuildings.

The agency said the fire erupted on a hillside and has burned about 5 acres at a moderate rate of speed. Cal Fire says there are some evacuations happening in the areas near the Sycuan Casino Resort.

No other information was immediately available.


