Brush fire erupts on hill in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A brush fire in the Lakeside area forced the closure of a stretch of Wildcat Canyon Road on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on a hill in the 11000 block of Wildcat Canyon Road, near state Route 67, according to Cal Fire officials.

Officials said the firefighting efforts forced the closure of Wildcat Canyon Road for an undetermined time.

As of 2:15 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the blaze burned at least nine acres but crews stopped the fire's forward rate of spread. Containment was at 5%.

The blaze, which burned across steep, rugged terrain, caused no reported structural damage.

Fire crews said a burning car on Wildcat Canyon Road ignited the brush fire.