Brush fire east of Julian forces SR-78 to close near San Felipe Road

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire responded to a 15-acre brush fire east of Julian Thursday afternoon that forced a portion of State Route 78 to close in both directions.

Firefighters responded to the fire near SR-78 and San Felipe Road at around 2 p.m. A little before 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire said on X the fire had a moderate rate of spread "with the potential to be an extended attack incident."

Caltrans San Diego also tweeted about the fire, posting at 2:12 p.m. that all lanes of SR-78 were closed in both directions just east of San Felipe Road.

@CALFIRESANDIEGO Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire located near Highway 78 and San Felipe Road, east of the community of Julian. The fire is approximately 10 acres in size with a slow rate of spread. #FelipeFire pic.twitter.com/0v9aKuxo1z — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 1, 2025

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️

All lanes of SR-78 just east of San Felipe Road are closed in both directions due to a brush fire. https://t.co/pt1qWYJmgc pic.twitter.com/HxYOiSblKg — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) May 1, 2025

