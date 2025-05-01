Watch Now
Brush fire east of Julian forces SR-78 to close near San Felipe Road

Cal Fire responded to a 15-acre brush fire east of Julian Thursday afternoon that forced a portion of State Route 78 to close in both directions.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire responded to a 15-acre brush fire east of Julian Thursday afternoon that forced a portion of State Route 78 to close in both directions.

Firefighters responded to the fire near SR-78 and San Felipe Road at around 2 p.m. A little before 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire said on X the fire had a moderate rate of spread "with the potential to be an extended attack incident."

Caltrans San Diego also tweeted about the fire, posting at 2:12 p.m. that all lanes of SR-78 were closed in both directions just east of San Felipe Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather more information.

