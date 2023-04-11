Brush-clearing controlled burns underway in East San Diego County highlands

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters began burning vegetation Tuesday off several hundred acres in the eastern San Diego County highlands to create natural wildfire barriers, authorities announced.

The controlled burns will clear foliage this week from 85 acres off Kitchen Creek Road and Sunrise Highway in the Descanso Ranger District and from about 120 acres off Palomar Divide Road, near Palomar Mountain, according to Cleveland National Forest officials.

Smoke from the operations might be visible at times from Interstate 8 and some surrounding East County communities, the federal agency advised.