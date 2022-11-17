Boy with Crohn's Disease hopes book will ease fears for kids needing blood transfusions

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The annual San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl Blood and Food Drive was held Thursday, Nov. 17, in La Mesa. The blood drive was set up in the Grossmont Center, just next to Choose Fitness, and will run until 6 p.m.

The drive is part of the effort to gear up for the big bowl game at Petco Park next month, while also collecting much needed donations.

Each blood donation can save up to three lives, according to event organizers.

Mason Harvey is one member of the community benefitting from the donations. One of his favorite books is titled "Not Your Average Slice of Pizza," and it's based on a true story: his own.

"Reggie kept hearing everyone saying that he was brave, but he was confused about why he said he was brave," Mason read from his book. "He didn't feel brave most days."

Using a fictional character, Mason shared his journey of getting his first blood transfusion.

"[It's] My story when I went to the hospital," Mason says. "This is me, this is my dad, Crusty, and this is my mom, Brie."

His mom Michelle says they took him to the doctor for a standard check up in June 2020. Their only concern at the time was Mason had lost a little bit of weight, but the doctors noticed something more serious.

When asked what went through her mind when she learned Mason needed more testing, Michelle says she was confused.

"A lot of fear and trying to keep him calm and comfort him, because he was panicking. He had never been a sick kid," she says.

First came the blood transfusion, then the diagnosis: Crohn's Disease.

"Crohn's disease patients, their bodies don't — because of inflammation — their bodies don't absorb nutrients," says Michelle.

"It was a state of shock. I never thought I would get a transfusion. I never thought I would go to the hospital for something that big," Mason says.

Mason says he has to go to Rady Children's Hospital every two weeks for treatment or a blood transfusion.

"People was saying I was brave. I definitely did not feel brave," he says.

Mason says the regular hospital visits aren't as scary now, but he hopes his book can help other kids get through their treatments.

He is also asking everyone who can donate this holiday season, and throughout the year, to visit the San Diego Blood Bank.

"If you can, you should do it, because you're a hero if you do," Mason says. "You're saving lives — and who doesn't want to save lives?"

There is no cure for Crohn's Disease, which is why Mason says he needs your donations to survive.