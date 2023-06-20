Watch Now
Back-country wildfire in Boulevard area near Campo stopped at 37 acres

CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jun 20, 2023
BOULEVARD, Calif. (CNS) - A wind-driven wildfire blackened dozens of brushy open acres southeast of Pine Valley Tuesday, threatening a handful of structures, has been stopped and is now 10% contained, according to a tweet from Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly after 11:30 a.m. near Black Wood and Old Mine roads, several miles north of Interstate 8 in the Boulevard area, according to Cal Fire.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the flames, which were moving to the northeast amid gusty conditions, said Thomas Shoots, a fire captain with the state agency.

"Certainly wind is the biggest factor in (the spread of) this fire," Shoots said.

As of 1 p.m., the blaze had grown to about 30 acres, Cal Fire reported.

Authorities cleared people out of about a half-dozen structures near the burn area, Shoots said.

As of 2:42 p.m., the fire was stopped at 37 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to fire officials. One outbuilding was destroyed.

