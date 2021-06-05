Authorities searching for man who escaped Lemon Grove Substation

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who managed to escape from an East County substation Friday morning.

Jovany Gallardo, who also goes by “Giovanni,” escaped custody at the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office.

The regional fugitive task force picked up Gallardo just before 10 p.m. Thursday on federal drug charges, sheriff’s officials said in a news release Friday.

Deputies said Gallardo was being processed when authorities realized he ducked out and was not wearing handcuffs.

"Deputies immediately began a search of the surrounding area utilizing additional resources such as a K-9, helicopter, and a drone, but Gallardo was not located,” officials said in a news release.

Gallardo was last seen walking on Lemon Grove Avenue, officials said. He is a Hispanic man, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Navy blue shirt with the word Champion on the front and light blue jeans. He has tattoos all over his arms and calves.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Jovany Gallardo, also known as Giovanni Gallardo

Anyone with information about where Gallardo may be is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.