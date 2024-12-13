Authorities investigate suspicion death of woman in Descanso

DESCANSO (CNS) - A 29-year-old woman discovered unresponsive in Descanso was later pronounced dead at that scene, authorities announced Thursday.

Deputies responded to the intersection of state Route 79 and Wildwood Glen Lane shortly after 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, where they located the woman who was unconscious and not breathing, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators did not determine immediate signs of foul play.

Sheriff's officials said the medical examiner identified the victim as a 29-year-old woman but was withholding her name pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information regarding the woman was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Calls after business hours should be directed to 858-868-3200. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call 888- 580-8477.