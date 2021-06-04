Watch
At least one killed in fiery crash on Interstate 8 in Alpine

Posted at 8:02 PM, Jun 03, 2021
ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) - At least one person was killed early Thursday evening in a fiery collision on eastbound Interstate 8 in Alpine.

The crash, which involved at least two vehicles, occurred about 6 p.m. west of Tavern Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Toyota Solara and GMC Sierra truck crashed into each other, causing them to lose control and rollover. The GMC truck rolled over in a steep embankment and landed on the eastbound side, sparking a small fire, CHP said.

Three people inside the GMC truck. One of the female passengers wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck. The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, CHP said.

The other female passenger and the male driver of the GMC truck were transported to the hospital with major injuries.

The male driver in the Toyota also suffered major injuries.

The accident forced closures of two lanes on the eastbound side of the freeway in the area and one on the westbound side, the CHP reported.

