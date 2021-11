LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — At least one person was injured in a shooting in Lemon Grove Wednesday evening, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's department.

The shooting was reported just before 6:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Broadway near the Albertsons grocery store parking lot.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known and the investigation is ongoing.

The motive is unknown at this time.

