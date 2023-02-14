Arborists prepare for downed trees after wind advisory issued

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A San Diego tree company is preparing for a potentially busy Tuesday after the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory warning.

“You hope for trees that come down because it is more work, but you feel bad for the people because, I mean, it’s fallen in their yard, and now, they have an unexpected expense,” said Larry Coalson, the owner of LC Tree Service.

On Monday, Coalson’s crew was hard at work doing preventative work on a tree outside a home in La Mesa.

Recent high winds left many branches on the pine tree broken.

“I’ve been doing this about 20 years, and I hadn’t seen anything that intense in quite a long time,” said Coalson while speaking about the call volume his company got in January.

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory notice for 2 - 10 p.m. in coastal San Diego. It says tree limbs could be blown down.

The advisory comes on the heels of heavy rain that soaked the ground last month, leaving a trail of destruction behind. Falling trees wreaked havoc all over San Diego County and hit a woman in Balboa Park. Trees also ruined at least two garages and went through a wall in one resident's home.

Coalson said it took over a week for his company to get to all the fallen trees he got hired to clean up.

He said it is important homeowners do good housekeeping with trees in their yards.

“If the tree’s been trimmed, the wind will blow through it. It’s not that big of a deal," Coalson said. "But if a tree is really heavy, in other words, you can’t see through it very well. Then it has a more likelihood of failure.”