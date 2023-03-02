Animal sanctuary in Alpine seeks donations in hopes of not closing its doors

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) — Due to all the recent rain, many of the 216 animals that call the San Diego Animal Sanctuary and Farm in Alpine home, have been relocated to the barn.

"With all the rain, we've had to close quite a bit lately. It has really effected the animals, as well as the visitors," said SD Animal Sanctuary and Farm founder Agnes Barrelet. "So bottom line, it is effecting our revenues."

Those are revenues that Barrelet says are extremely lacking.

"We are on the brink of closing."

The rain keeping visitors away is only a small part of the money troubles, as rising costs have hit the sanctuary and farm very hard.

"We are down to putting everything on credit cards," says Barrelet.

San Diego Animal Sanctuary and Farm is a non-profit that provides a home to animals whose owners could no longer take care of them. Founded in 2017, the sanctuary has been hit hard by inflation, especially when it comes to feeding animals.

"Inflation just hammered us, it's basically putting us on our knees."

Barrelet says the feed bill now runs about $2,500 a week.

"It's increased by about 57 percent in one year. It's like what can we do? Even the straw has increased by 40 percent."

The animal sanctuary and farm have survived wildfires as well as COVID, but they can't seem to catch a break.

"They have increased costs and we are the bottom of the chain. We can not increase our prices because we are afraid nobody would come to see us."

The hope is Agnes will not have to close the sanctuary and relocate the animals. But despite all the anguish, she remains positive.

"if I didn't have this attachment to my animals I would have stopped a long time ago."

The sanctuary is seeking donations, and every little bit helps.