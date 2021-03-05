Agents rescue 10 undocumented immigrants from frigid temperatures, CBP says

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) -- Border Patrol agents rescued 10 undocumented immigrants who were lost and stranded in the frigid cold temperatures in the East County Wednesday.

The search and rescue began late Wednesday night after agents assigned to the San Diego Sector Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) received a call from Government of Mexico (GOM) officials. GOM stated that 10 people had crossed the border illegally and were currently lost and experiencing life-threatening conditions due to rain, fog, and near-freezing temperatures.

FOB and GOM officials were unable to contact the lost group due to poor cell phone reception, CBP said.

GOM officials provided the last known coordinates to FOB, who relayed the coordinates to other agents. Local Border Patrol agents searched that area and located all 10 people. Each person was medically evaluated and expected to fully recover.

“Fostering relationships with our foreign counterparts continues to pay dividends,” said U. S. Border Patrol, San Diego Sector, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Thanks to the efforts of all involved parties, these ten people are alive and well today.”

Agents say the Mexican Nationals were not clothed to handle the cold temperatures.

The group of seven men and three women were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.