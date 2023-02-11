50-year-old climber rescued at El Capitan Preserve

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - CAL FIRE rescued a 50-year-old man who fell while climbing the El Capitan Preserve Saturday morning.

The location the climber was at was difficult to access, according to CAL FIRE public information officer Thomas Shoots.

The agency had to send a helicopter to reach the man, Shoots said. He said that the man fell from a significant distance.

When fire crews arrived, the man was conscious and breathing. The climber was brought back to El Monte County Park, where he was transported to the hospital by a medical helicopter, according to Shoots.

It is currently unclear as to what the extent of the injuries are.

