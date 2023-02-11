Watch Now
50-year-old climber rescued at El Capitan Preserve

CAL FIRE rescued a 50-year-old man who was climbing the El Capitan Preserve Saturday morning.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 16:54:03-05

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - CAL FIRE rescued a 50-year-old man who fell while climbing the El Capitan Preserve Saturday morning.

The location the climber was at was difficult to access, according to CAL FIRE public information officer Thomas Shoots.

The agency had to send a helicopter to reach the man, Shoots said. He said that the man fell from a significant distance.

When fire crews arrived, the man was conscious and breathing. The climber was brought back to El Monte County Park, where he was transported to the hospital by a medical helicopter, according to Shoots.

It is currently unclear as to what the extent of the injuries are.

