4 hospitalized in wrong-way crash on SR-67 in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Four people were hospitalized following a wrong-way collision on state Route 67 in Lakeside late Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol said a Toyota SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on SR-67 near Mapleview Street at around 11:30 p.m. when it crashed head-on into a car.

The impact caused the car to flip onto its side, leaving three people trapped inside. Responding firefighters used the Jaws of Life to cut the roof off and extricate the three people.

The three people from the car and the SUV’s suspected wrong-way driver were taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

CHP officers are investigating the crash.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.