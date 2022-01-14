3rd suspect arrested in deadly Spring Valley shooting

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A third suspect in the fatal shooting last month of a Spring Valley man in the victim's apartment near Sweetwater Reservoir has been arrested, officials reported Thursday.

Andre L. Ford, 29, was already in custody on unrelated charges at Metropolitan Correction Center in San Diego when he was re-booked Tuesday on suspicion of taking part in the slaying of Jordan Farmer, 25, late on the evening of Dec. 10, said Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. found the victim dead in his rental residence in the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue, just west of state Route 125.

Two other suspects in the case -- Didesisi Kudura Franklin, 27, and 25- year-old Jazmin Holdren -- were arrested on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30, respectively.

Authorities have released no suspected motive for the deadly shooting and have not disclosed the facts that led investigators to identify Ford, Franklin and Holdren as suspects in the killing.