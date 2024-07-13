25-year-old found dead in La Mesa shooting, suspect outstanding

LA MESA (KGTV) — A homicide investigation is ongoing after a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in La Mesa, authorities tell ABC 10News.

According to Lt. Katy Lynch with the La Mesa Police Department, officers responded to calls for a man down in the 7500 block of High Street at 12:02 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as a 25-year-old white male and La Mesa resident. His name is being withheld at this time.

Based on the preliminary investigation, homicide detectives do not believe the man was shot while out on the street. Bystander calls reported seeing a man staggering across the street and then falling in the driveway of an apartment complex. There were also no calls for reported gunshots in the area.

While there is no suspect description at this time, witnesses reported a light-colored sedan driving westbound on High Street before the victim was found.

Authorities closed traffic on 7500 High Street between Waite Drive and 7600 High Street for several hours but reopened it to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the La Mesa Police Department at (619)667-1400 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (888)580-TIPS or www.sdcrimestoppers.com. In this case, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.