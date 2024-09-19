23-year-old man killed in Lemon Grove shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a fatal shooting in Lemon Grove Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received several calls about gunshots in the 2200 block of Dain Court around 10:55 p.m. on Sept. 18. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found a 23-year-old man lying in the street with "at least one" gunshot wound to his torso.

Deputies and paramedics from the San Miguel Fire Department started giving lifesaving measures to the man; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office has an active homicide investigation into this incident. Deputies say there was no information about the suspect as of 6 a.m. Thursday.

If you have any information for deputies, contact the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 to remain anonymous.