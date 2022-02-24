2 taken to hospital after wrong-way crash on I-8 in Alpine

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) – Two people were hospitalized early Thursday morning following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 8 in Alpine.

California Highway Patrol officials said the crash involving a gold Nissan Altima and blue compact car happened on the westbound side of I-8, near East Victoria Drive, just after 2 a.m.

According to the CHP, the Altima was traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes when it collided head-on with the blue car.

Both vehicles caught fire, but responding firefighters were able to pull both drivers from the cars before anyone was burned.

The Altima’s female driver and the male driver of the other car were taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

The CHP is looking into whether the Altima’s driver was under the influence when she drove the wrong way on the freeway.