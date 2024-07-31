2 found dead in Santee home, Sheriff investigating

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — Two elderly individuals were found dead inside their residence on Tuesday morning, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a radio call at approximately 11:05 a.m. about two dead adults in a home on the 300 block of Lantern Crest Way. Upon arrival, deputies confirmed the deaths of an elderly man and woman, both of whom appeared to have sustained head trauma.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending confirmation and notification of their family members.

Homicide investigators are actively working to gather more information to determine the reason for their deaths.

Authorities said there are no outstanding suspects, and there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.