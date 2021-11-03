1 person dead after rollover crash on I-8 in Alpine area

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 8 in the Alpine area early Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on westbound I-8 near Tavern Road just after 12 a.m., according to CHP officials.

Officials said a red SUV lost control for unknown reasons and rolled over, causing one person -- believed to be the driver -- to be ejected from the vehicle and onto the roadway.

CHP officials believe the person ejected was then run over by one or two vehicles. The person who was ejected was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicles involved pulled over and remained at the scene, ABC 10News learned.

Another person from the SUV was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.