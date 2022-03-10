1 dead in crash involving motorcycle on SR-52 in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash involving a motorcycle on state Route 52 in Santee.

The California Highway Patrol said the deadly crash was reported just before 5:15 a.m. on the westbound side of SR-52, near Mast Boulevard.

While details on what led to the collision were not immediately released, the CHP confirmed one person believed to be the motorcycle rider died at the scene.

Due to the emergency response and investigation, multiple westbound SR-52 lanes were shut down, creating a backup during the typically busy morning commute.