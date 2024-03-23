1 dead, 6 injured in motorcycle crash at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. (KGTV) — A crash involving three motorcycles and one vehicle left one person dead and six others injured on a freeway within Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Friday night, authorities said.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on State Route 78, east of Borrego Springs Road, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Emergency responders airlifted one patient in moderate condition to Desert Regional Medical Center, while one teenager with minor injuries was transported by ground ambulance. Four patients have been treated and released, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said all lanes of SR-78 were closed as of 10 p.m. Friday, with no estimated time of reopening.

No further details were immediately provided.