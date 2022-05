SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Palomar Mountain area of northeast San Diego County Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS data shows the quake struck just south of the Palomar Observatory just after 6:30 a.m.

The quake was initially registered at 3.7, but the USGS updated its data several minutes later to reflect the 3.5 magnitude.

There was no immediate word on damage.