Earth Week celebrations kick-off with clean-up in City Heights

Posted at 5:58 PM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 20:59:29-04

CITY HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGTV) - Earth Week celebrations kicked off in City Heights on Sunday.

Volunteers gathered for a clean-up along Home Avenue and Fairmount Streets. One volunteer said it warms his heart to see people showing up to help clean the neighborhood.

"It warms my heart to know that all I have to do is a subtle word, and not only are dozens of people showing up to hang out to clean up trash," Christopher Cancelliere said. "It just shows me that it's something that people want here."

Cancelliere says volunteers picked up debris around Auburn Creek.

The Knights of Columbus sponsored the event with donations from CALTRANs and local businesses.

