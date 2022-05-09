Early voting for June primary starts Monday in California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We are now less than a month away from the June 7 Primary Election.

As of Monday, the county began mailing out ballots to the 1.9 million voters in San Diego County. In this election, voters will have more options under the Voters Choice Act.

"They don't need to wait until Election Day to vote," Cynthia Paes, the Registrar of Voters, said. Election Day is no longer a one-day event."

Instead of having the traditional polling places, there will now be what they're calling vote centers. There will be more than 315 in the county will open up to 11 days in the two weeks before Election Day.

"Each location will have ballot marking devices, and it can pull down any ballot type in the county," Paes said. "That's why you can go anywhere and vote."

The County Registrar of Voters is also still looking for poll workers. Because of the Voters Choice Act, they now need more staff. Poll workers get paid $15 an hour.

Here are some of the requirements:

Must be 18-years-old

A U.S. Citizen

A registered voter in California

"We still need approximately 500 poll workers. We'd like to have a minimum of 10 poll workers at each of our vote centers," Paes said. "We could still run the vote center with less than that number, but that's the number we're shooting for."

To sign up to become a poll worker visit www.sdvote.com/pollworkers or to find your nearest voting center click here.