Early-morning explosion, fire reported at NASSCO facility in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An explosion and fire at the NASSCO facility in Barrio Logan early Friday morning put a scare into many of the residents who live nearby.

At around 1 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue crews, Harbor Police and San Diego Police responded to multiple 911 callers who reported hearing an explosion and seeing flames shooting into the air on the property at 2798 East Harbor Drive.

NASSCO workers were evacuated as responding fire crews put out the fire, which began when a fume extractor exploded.

The gas line for the area was shut off and crews were able to knock down the fire after about 30 minutes.

There was no immediate word as to when the gas line would be turned back on.

No injuries were reported in the incident.