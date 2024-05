SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 4.1-magnitude earthquake that struck in the Ocotillo Wells area Monday morning was felt by some around San Diego County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was initially reported at 5:17 a.m., with the epicenter about 10 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells., per USGS data.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was felt as far north as Pasadena and Whittier.

Some residents in Chula Vista, Alpine, Campo, and Boulevard reported feeling the morning quake.