E-bikes worth thousands of dollars stolen from Oceanside couple

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — During the pandemic, Brissia Torres and her boyfriend bought electric bikes. They took photos and videos to document their adventures along the way.

"We actually traveled around to different places like Joshua Tree, Sedona," Torres said.

She said they were getting ready to load up their bikes for another ride on Feb 5.

But when the couple stepped outside their apartment, the e-bikes were missing.

"We were so flabbergasted because we were home at the time that they were taken," Torres said.

Torres said a surveillance video from a business across the street on Pier View Way showed a person removing the e-bikes from their porch at 3 a.m.

"Our theory that we were likely either followed or someone spotted us with the bikes the night before and planned to take them because of how out of the way they were from sight," she said.

Leon Hubbard, who works at Moment Bicycles in Old Town, said e-bikes are one of the fastest-growing sectors in the industry.

The average price tag is between $2000 to $3000.

"And then way up from there depending on the features of the bike, how fast it could go, the range it has," Hubbard said.

Torres said the models she and her boyfriend own start at $2,195 each.

They immediately filed a police report with Oceanside PD.

"They did let us know that this is a common occurrence especially living close to a beach town," Torres said.

Hubbard suggests e-bike owners always store the bike inside their homes.

"If it is outside your house, it is fair game for a thief. You cannot lock your bike outside of your house no matter where you think it might be secured," he said.

If you know anything about Torres' incident, call Oceanside PD.